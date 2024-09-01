LSU football readies for season opener against USC in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - Brian Kelly and the LSU Tiger football team has touched down in Las Vegas in preparation of their season opening game against the USC Trojans on Sunday evening in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Tigers are looking to end a streak of four straight years of opening game losses started in the post-COVID era when the Tigers dropped their home opener of 2020 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. That trend continued in 2021 with a loss to UCLA in the Rose Bowl and Brian Kelly’s Tigers have upheld the dubious honor with opening game losses to FSU over the last two seasons, one in New Orleans and then last season in Orlando, Florida.

The Tigers are hoping to pick up where they left off last season on offense, and they’re hoping to erase any semblance of a repeat from last seasons defensive performances.

New LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will lead a LSU offense that boast numerous playmakers including wide receivers Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and transfer CJ Daniels. Tight end Mason Taylor is back for his junior season and appears primed to have a break-out year ahead of him. The Tiger rushing attack should be leading the way with tailbacks Josh Williams and Kaleb Jackson running behind and LSU offensive line that returns four out of five starts from last year, including potential first round picks Will Campbell and Emory Jones at bookend tackles.

The LSU defense is hoping to make strides under new defensive coordinator Blake Baker who inherited a defense that needed an overhaul in the offseason. Linebacker Harold Perkins will once again be the focal point of the defense, however it will take an increase in productivity from both the defensive line and defensive secondary if the Tigers are hopeful to have the type of season that would get them in the newly expanded college football playoff conversation.

LSU will take on USC on Sunday evening with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on WBRZ-TV.