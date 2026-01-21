LSU football player sues university in hopes of blocking suspension in Title IX case

BATON ROUGE — Javien Toviano, an LSU defensive back arrested in 2024 on a since-dismissed video voyeurism charge, is suing the LSU Board of Supervisors over how the school handled his Title IX case. The player is in the transfer portal and says the case could impact his football career.

In July 2024, Toviano was arrested and suspended from the team for allegedly using a hidden camera to record sexual interactions between himself and a female LSU student without her consent.

According to the lawsuit, filed in East Baton Rouge Parish, the female student filed a complaint with LSU's Title IX office after Toviano's charge had been dismissed, renewing her previous allegation that Toviano had surreptitiously filmed them having sex.

Toviano's lawyers say those allegations were proven false after it was discovered the two were in a consensual relationship and the recordings, too, were consensual. Nonetheless, the suit accuses the Title IX office of hand-picking a panel tasked with determining Toviano's guilt, rather than picking a panel by random.

On Oct. 20, 2025, that panel found Toviano "responsible for 'sexual exploitation'" and issued him a one-year suspension, according to the lawsuit. Toviano appealed that decision but was again denied.

Toviano alleges LSU's Title IX office used "an unconstitutional commingling of the functions of investigator, prosecutor, legal advisor and decision maker" against him.

Toviano, who recently entered the transfer portal, alleges the suspension tramples on his constitutional rights.

The lawsuit does not explicitly name Toviano as the plaintiff, but an affidavit filed in the case identifies him as the person bringing the case against the LSU Board of Supervisors.

LSU lawyers want the case transferred to federal court.

Toviano is a former top-100 high school recruit from Arlington, Texas.

Title IX is a section of federal law that prohibits discrimination based on gender.