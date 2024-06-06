LSU Football hosts third annual Golden Cleats Combine for Kelly Cares Foundation

BATON ROUGE - LSU Football hosted the third annual Golden Cleats Combine for the Kelly Cares Foundation Wednesday night.

The event was for women only and allowed hundreds of Tiger fans to get an inside look at the LSU Football program and participate in practice drills, shop local small businesses and learn about women's health.

The combine was sponsored by Our Lady of the Lake hospital and a mobile mammogram truck was present at the event to encourage women to get their annual mammograms.

The event also featured cancer patients and survivors including organizer Paqui Kelly, wife of LSU Football head coach Brian Kelly.

LSU Football coaches, staff and players led the event demonstrating drills and being team captains.

"I think my two favorite parts are getting to see these college athletes that have such a stringent schedule and opportunity to be college students and volunteer, you know, and, and the interaction with the ladies in a fun fun way. And the other piece is the opportunity for you know, girls nights out we're, you know, collectively talking about, you know, mammograms and taking care of your house and kind of a two for one on the stone. You know, but it's really important for us and in our in our hopes as for our foundation is to strengthen communities through health and education," Paqui Kelly says.

All proceeds from the Golden Cleats Combine will go to the Kelly Cares Foundation which will benefit a local charity.