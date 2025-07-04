LSU football adds two new additions for the 2026 recruiting class

BATON ROUGE - The Fourth of July holiday felt more like Christmas for the LSU football recruiting staff. The Tigers picked up two big commitments on Friday.

Offensive line coach, Brad Davis, was able to get a commitment from four-star tackle, Bryson Cooley. Cooley is the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi. He will join Mississippi's No. 1 rated offensive lineman next year as Emanuel Tucker has also committed to LSU last month.

Later on Friday, the Tigers got a second commitment of the day. Louisiana native, Isaiah Washington, announced via social media that he, too, is "Callin' Baton Rouge."

The Haynesville athlete was recruited to LSU as a safety. However, he's proven to be talented as a quarterback during his high school career.

The three-star quickly went up in the rankings this offseason, getting many offers from big programs. He is now the third safety in LSU's 2026 recruiting class.