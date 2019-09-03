90°
LSU fans raising money for family of Georgia couple killed in crash after Saturday's game

Tuesday, September 03 2019
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - A pair of Georgia Southern fans reportedly died Sunday evening while heading back home from watching LSU's season opener at Tiger Stadium.

WJCL reports Danny and Julie Hagan were driving back to their home in Effingham County, Georgia at time of the accident Sunday. Investigators said their vehicle hydroplaned on I-16 near Swainsboro and crashed into a tree in the median.

Danny Hagan was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife Julie was taken to a hospital where she died a short while later.

Reports say the two were returning from Baton Rouge after watching Georgia Southern play the Tigers Saturday night. They are survived by their three children.

LSU fans have started a GoFundMe for the family's expenses. If you'd like to donate, click here.

