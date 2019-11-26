75°
LSU falls to #2 in College Football Playoff rankings
BATON ROUGE - LSU has fallen to the #2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The CFP committee placed Ohio State in the top spot after Tigers held the positions for the past two weeks. LSU is followed in the top four by Clemson and Georgia, respectively.
Alabama remains just outside the playoff brackets at #5.
The Tigers will take on Texas A&M Saturday in their first meeting since last season's dramatic overtime classic. After that, LSU will take on Georgia in the SEC Championship Dec. 7, a game in which the loser may be eliminated from playoff contention.
