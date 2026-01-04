57°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU dining hall to reopen Tuesday after water outage
BATON ROUGE- LSU's Dining Hall, The 5, will reopen Tuesday after a water outage forced them to close over weekend.
Officials say the outage, which was first reported Sunday, caused the dining hall to only offer limited to-go deli options. The 5 Dining Hall will be open for normal operating hours Tuesday.
4pm UPDATE: The 5 Dining Hall will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, January 15th. Go to https://t.co/RjwZjG1Uqr for hours of operation.— LSU Dining (@LSUDining) January 14, 2019
Students were advised to eat at LSU's other dinning hall, the 459, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Trending News
There is no word yet on what caused the water outage Sunday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flight cancellations following U.S. strike on Venezuela leaves capital area resident stranded
-
Krewe of Dville rolls through Donaldsonville
-
Councilman Darryl Hurst hosts 3rd Annual Back-to-School Haircuts and Styles event for...
-
Man arrested for allegedly shooting driver along Highway 190
-
All charges against LSU running back JT Lindsey reportedly dropped, eligible to...