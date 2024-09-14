LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal

COLUMBIA, South Carolina - No. 16 LSU defeated South Carolina 36-33 after a missed field goal that would've tied the game in the dying seconds.

A two-yard touchdown run from LSU's Josh Williams with 1:12 left in the game put the Tigers in front.

The Tigers trailed 24-16 at the half, but another Caden Durham touchdown in the third got LSU within two. The Tigers did not convert the two-point conversion.

Then, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Garrett Nussmeier found Mason Taylor for two-yard touchdown. The score gave the Tigers their first lead of the game.

The Gamecocks jumped out to a 17-0 lead after blocking an LSU punt and scoring on the ensuing offensive play. Running back Raheim Sanders' 10-yard touchdown run put South Carolina up three scores.

The Tigers responded with their first touchdown of the game. Freshman running back Caden Durham scored from 26 yards out on 3rd and 9 to make it a 17-7 game.

On the Gamecocks next drive, LSU forced a LaNorris Sellers fumble, but were only able to muster up a field goal to make it a 17-10 game.

Sellers then made up for the fumble, breaking free for a 75-yard touchdown run to give South Carolina a 24-10 lead.

Garrett Nussmeier brought the Tigers back within a touchdown right before half, finding Kyren Lacy for a 12-yard touchdown. LSU did not convert the extra point.

The Gamecocks scored a touchdown on the first drive of the game, going 75-yards on seven plays, capping it off with a Sellers four-yard touchdown run.

Zy Alexander intercepted a Sellers pass in the endzone midway through the quarter to keep the game at 7-0.

LSU did not score on either of its offensive possessions in the first quarter.

LSU hosts UCLA next Saturday, September 21.