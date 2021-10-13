LSU cornerback Eli Ricks out rest of season with shoulder injury

BATON ROUGE - LSU cornerback Eli Ricks will not play another snap this season, Coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday.

The Advocate reports that Ricks had been playing through a shoulder injury and has now decided to get surgery.

The loss of Ricks is a huge hit to an already thin LSU team. On Tuesday, the team also announced star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte would miss the rest of the season due to an injury.