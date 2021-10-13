87°
LSU cornerback Eli Ricks out rest of season with shoulder injury

2 hours 21 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, October 13 2021 Oct 13, 2021 October 13, 2021 12:05 PM October 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU cornerback Eli Ricks will not play another snap this season, Coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday.

The Advocate reports that Ricks had been playing through a shoulder injury and has now decided to get surgery. 

The loss of Ricks is a huge hit to an already thin LSU team. On Tuesday, the team also announced star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte would miss the rest of the season due to an injury. 

