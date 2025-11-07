65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Burden Garden corn maze in full swing during October weekends

3 weeks 2 days 21 hours ago Tuesday, October 14 2025 Oct 14, 2025 October 14, 2025 7:31 AM October 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - It's time to get lost in the corn at the LSU Burden Gardens!

The annual corn maze at 4560 Essen Lane is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 18, and Sunday, Oct. 19.

A night maze running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 25. 

Trending News

You can purchase tickets here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days