65°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Burden Garden corn maze in full swing during October weekends
BATON ROUGE - It's time to get lost in the corn at the LSU Burden Gardens!
The annual corn maze at 4560 Essen Lane is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 18, and Sunday, Oct. 19.
A night maze running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 25.
Trending News
You can purchase tickets here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
-
A blast from the past: Todd Graves college apartment recreated
-
Three federally indicted for allegedly operating sex ring at Nicholson Drive, Aster...
-
Louisiana attorney general suing Smitty's Supply after August plant explosion
-
Rouses to implement a 'penny rounding' policy after U.S. mint ceases production...