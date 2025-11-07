LSU Burden Garden corn maze in full swing during October weekends

BATON ROUGE - It's time to get lost in the corn at the LSU Burden Gardens!

The annual corn maze at 4560 Essen Lane is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 18, and Sunday, Oct. 19.

A night maze running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 25.

You can purchase tickets here.