LSU begins 2024 season with a marquee matchup against USC
LAS VEGAS - The LSU football team finally gets their 2024 season started.
Watch WBRZ's LSU Kickoff Special broadcast starting at 5:30 here.
The No. 13 Tigers play No. 23 USC at Allegiant Stadium at 6:30 CT Sunday evening. The game will air on WBRZ.
The game is the beginning of the Garrett Nussmeier era at LSU. The redshirt junior quarterback replaces 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels under center.
Nussmeier aims to guide the Tigers to their first win in a season opener since 2019. LSU has lost four straight games to start the season.
LSU’s biggest weakness in 2023 was the defense, and new defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s new-look Tiger defense will take the field against a USC offense that has been prolific in the two years Lincoln Riley has been the head coach.
The Trojans lose former Heisman winner Caleb Williams and will start redshirt junior Miller Moss at quarterback.
LSU is a 3.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
