LSU, Baton Rouge organizations announce plans to bring 'world-class entertainment' to Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE — A new initiative from LSU Athletics and various Baton Rouge organizations expects to bring "world-class entertainment and special events" to Tiger Stadium.

"Death Valley Live," announced by LSU Athletics, Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership, and Visit Baton Rouge on Thursday, will host a series of events, building on the Baton Rouge Metro Council's vote in favor of a tax rebate for two major musical acts to perform in the 101-year-old venue in 2026.

The events will be announced starting next week, with more to come in early 2026, the announcement said.

“We are very excited to open our doors to Tiger Stadium for a world-class entertainment experience," said Verge Ausberry, LSU’s Director of Athletics. “There is no place like Death Valley and these special events will, without question, foster community engagement, cultural celebration and economic growth around our city and for our state.”

The events will likely be on the scale of 2022's Garth Brooks concert in Tiger Stadium, which drew in more than 100,000 people.

"Death Valley Live represents a bold new chapter for entertainment in the Baton Rouge area,” President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership Lori Melancon said. “Stadium shows are one component of the music ecosystem that we are building together to make the Capital Region a more attractive place to live, work, and play."

Charles Landry, an attorney working on the development of a proposed new arena near LSU, said Death Valley Live does not supersede the plans to bring talent to the proposed arena, but will work in conjunction with it.