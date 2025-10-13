83°
LSU basketball players Flaujae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams named on preseason All-SEC teams

Monday, October 13 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU women's basketball players Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams were both named on the preseason All-SEC teams, LSU Athletics said Monday. 

Johnson made the All-SEC First Team, while Williams will be on the Second Team. 

Entering the fifth season under Coach Kim Mulkey, LSU was picked to finish third behind South Carolina and Texas, with Tennessee and Oklahoma rounding out the top five of the preseason poll consisting of votes from a panel of both SEC and national media members. 

Johnson is entering her final season as a Tiger as one of the top guards in the country, having helped lead the Tigers to their third-straight Elite Eight appearence. Williams is entering her third season at LSU.

The Tigers' season starts at the end of the month with two exhibition games at the end of the month — Mississippi College on Oct. 23 and Langston on Oct. 30 — before the formal season opener on Nov. 4 against Houston Christian in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

