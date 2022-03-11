LSU basketball falls to #14 Arkansas 79-67 in quarterfinals of SEC Tournament

TAMPA - The LSU hoops team losses to Arkansas for the third time this year. This time the Tigers got dominated in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament. Arkansas went on an 19-0 run right before the end of the first half, and to start the second half to really take control of this game.

Unlike their game against Missouri, the Tigers struggled shooting the ball from the field only hitting 35 percent of their shots and going 4 for 19 from deep. LSU also was in foul trouble the entire game, 5 Tigers had 3 or more fouls.

LSU was lead by senior Darius Days who had 14 points, and 10 boards. Tari Eason added 15 points off the bench. For Arkansas, the Razorbacks were lead by Au'Diese Toney who had 22 points, and 10 boards. They will be moving on the semifinals of the SEC tournament to face Texas A&M tomorrow.

The Tigers will now get ready for selection Sunday at 7pm, to found out where they are going to be seeding in the NCAA tournament.