LSU basketball beats Georgia 72-67 to open up the SEC tournament, will face Vanderbilt on Thursday

LSU Sports

NASHILLE - Survive and advance. That's what March Madness is all about, even if you finished last in the SEC. The LSU Tigers win only their second game in 2023, beating Georgia 72-67.

The Tigers had a 12-point halftime lead, but struggled to score the ball in the second half. With 22 seconds left, KJ Williams hit a big jumper to seal it for the Tigers. Williams led LSU with 18 points, and eight rebounds. Trae Hannibal had 14 and 11 for LSU.

The Tigers only committed five turnovers in the game, a problem all year for LSU was on Wednesday. Now the Tigers will face Vanderbilt Thursday night at 8 p.m. LSU beat Vandy two weeks ago in the PMAC.