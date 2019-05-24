LSU Baseball wins in walk-off fashion in Hoover

HOOVER- LSU Baseball overcame a late deficit in the bottom of the ninth after a wild pitch led to two LSU runs as the Tigers stun Auburn 4-2.

Just a thriller here in Hoover, LSU wins it on a passed ball and error to come from a run down. Tigers take it 4-3 and play on at #SECTournament in the late game on Friday. #LSU pic.twitter.com/WTwVxEipZu — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) May 23, 2019

LSU trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth before a Giovanni DiaGiacomo single and a Saul Garza double got the Tigers in business. A wild pitch and a throwing error allowed both Giovanni DiGiacomo and pinch runner Drew Bianco to score.

This win came on the heels of a 17 inning loss against Mississippi State that ended at 3 a.m. Thursday morning .

“I told our players this morning at breakfast in a very heartfelt way that I was very proud of them last night despite the result of the game,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri, “and if somehow they could find the energy and the enthusiasm to go out there today and find a way to win this game, that it would be one of the more special wins that I’ll ever remember at LSU because nobody would give us a chance. Who would give you a chance after getting into bed at 4:30 in the morning and having to get up four hours later for a pre-game meal? And somehow the kids found a way to go out there and do it, and I’m just really proud of them.”

LSU baseball improves to 36-23 overall and will play the loser between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt Friday night at 6:30 p.m.