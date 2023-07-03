95°
LSU baseball star Dylan Crews earns Gold Glove award
BATON ROUGE - Dylan Crews is one of three college outfielders in the country named to the 2023 American Baseball Coaches Association Gold Glove team.
Crews, one of the top MLB prospects in the country, is joined in the 2023 Gold Glove outfield by Enrique Bradfield Jr. of Vanderbilt and Ethan O’Donnell of Virginia.
Crews is the fifth LSU player to receive a Gold Glove award. Centerfielder Zach Watson was a Gold Glove honoree in both 2018 and 2019; shortstop Alex Bregman and centerfielder Andrew Stevenson were 2015 Gold Glove winners; and catcher Micah Gibbs was named to the 2009 Gold Glove team.
