LSU baseball set for winners' bracket matchup with UCLA on Monday in the College World Series

OMAHA, Ne. - The LSU Tigers continue their journey through the College World Series on Monday night against the UCLA Bruins.

LSU opened their stay on Omaha on Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the No. 3 National Seed Arkansas Razorbacks.

LSU left-hander Kade Anderson threw 7.0 innings of one-run ball on Saturday night and limited Arkansas to only three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Sophomore right-hander Chase Shores worked a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts before freshman right-hander Casan Evans earned his seventh save of the season, pitching around a lead-off single in the ninth inning to retire the final three Arkansas batters.

Anderson’s total of 170 strikeouts this season is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list. He trails only Ben McDonald (202 Ks, 1989) and Paul Skenes (209 Ks, 2023).

UCLA defeated Murray State, 6-4, in its College World Series first-round game on Saturday.

The Bruins are hitting .298 as a team with 112 doubles, 12 triples, 78 homers this season.

LSU holds a 3-2 lead in the all-time series against UCLA. The two teams last met in the opening round of the 2013 College World Series, when the Bruins defeated the Tigers 2-1 to send LSU to the losers' bracket.

LSU right-hander Anthony Eyanson will be on the bump for the Tigers. He holds an 11-2 record with a 2.74 ERA in 98.2 innings pitched. He has punched out 142 and walked 35 batters this season.



For the Bruins, right-handed pitcher Landon Stump will get the nod. He is 6-1 this season with a 4.54 ERA in 73.1 innings of work with 37 walks and 62 strikeouts.

The Tigers and Bruins get underway at 6 p.m. on Monday and the game will air on ESPN.