LSU baseball loses series finale against Arkansas

May 11, 2025
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team lost its home regular season finale 7-4 against Arkansas on Sunday.

LSU won the first two games of the series, with a 13-3 victory on Saturday and a 5-4 win in extra innings on a Friday night game that ended early Saturday morning.

