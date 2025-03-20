LSU baseball is bringing their arsenal of arms on their first SEC road trip

BATON ROUGE - Last season in SEC play, head coach Jay Johnson knew he could rely on his Friday and Saturday starting pitchers, but he and the staff mixed things up on Sunday. They didn't have a true starter week in and week out for the final game of the series.

Also, the bullpen was good, but wasn't always great. However, things seem to have done a 180 in 2025.

LSU has used the same three starting pitchers for every weekend series. Sophomore Kade Anderson on Friday, transfer Anthony Eyanson on Saturday and redshirt sophomore Chase Shores on Sunday. Only Anderson has experience pitching in the SEC.

LSU's bullpen has also been key in wins. Key contributors like Connor Benge, Casan Evans, Zac Cowan and others have come in to close out innings or save a game from going south.

LSU will need their pitching staff to be ready for an experienced, fifth ranked Texas team this weekend.

No. 2 LSU and No. 5 Texas start their three-game series on Friday at 7 p.m. in Austin, TX. The first game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network, while the other two games will be streamed on the SEC Network+.