LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson speaks ahead of the Tigers' top 25 series against Alabama

3 hours 28 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, April 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Jay Johnson spoke on Wednesday afternoon as the Tigers prepare for a weekend series against the No. 21 Alabama.

No. 8 LSU baseball will attempt to regain momentum in conference play as it welcomes the Crimson Tide to Alex Box Stadium for a three-game series from Thursday to Saturday. 

