Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball gets home weekend series against Alabama underway on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - No. 8 LSU baseball is back in town after consecutive series on the road. The Tigers' weekend series against the Alabama Crimson Tide begins Thursday night in Alex Box Stadium.
LSU is 32-6 on the season with a 10-5 mark in conference play after picking up a midweek win over the McNeese State Cowboys on Tuesday. Last weekend, the Tigers dropped their first conference series this season after being swept on the road against the Auburn Tigers.
Despite last weekend's sweep, the Tigers’ bullpen allowed just one earned run in 12.2 innings of work against Auburn, including a great outing from junior right-hander Zac Cowan, who pitched a season-high 4.2 scoreless innings on Sunday while allowing four hits and recording two strikeouts.
The Crimson Tide are 30-8 on the season, including an 8-7 record in the SEC. Alabama is coming off a 2-1 series loss to Mississippi State last weekend in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama leads the all-time series with LSU, 202-181-3, but the Tigers have won 14 of the last 17 SEC regular-season series versus the Crimson Tide. Last season, Alabama grabbed a 2-1 series victory over LSU in Tuscaloosa.
Trending News
First pitch for game 1 of the series is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday and will air on ESPNU. On Friday and Saturday, first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for person connected to at least 20 vehicle burglaries in...
-
REPORT: At least 6 injured in shooting at Florida State University, suspect...
-
Amite brothers, WBRZ videographer played part in 'Black Panther' director's locally shot...
-
Inmates from St. Mary Parish jail earn welding certificates
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Sit down with Brittany Weiss and Pat Shingleton