LSU baseball dominates game 1 vs No. 21 Vanderbilt, winning 13-2

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team did a complete 180, crushing No. 21 Vanderbilt on the road 13-2. The Tigers scored 5 runs in the 2nd, including a 3 run blast by Dylan Crews for his 18th of the year.

LSU hit 5 home runs, including 2 by Cade Doughty. On the mound it looked like Ma'Khail Hillard was back to form after having rough outting in his past two starts. Tonight he threw 5.1 innings, giving up only 1 run with 4 strikeouts. He gets his 6th win of the year.

In relief Eric Reyzelman goes 3.2 innings giving up 0 runs with 6 strikeouts. The Tigers can help themselves out a lot tomorrow with a series clutching win in terms of seeding in both the SEC and NCAA tournaments.

Game 2 will be at 6pm on Friday.