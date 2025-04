LSU baseball completes sweep of Oklahoma with 3-2 win

NORMAN, Oklahoma - LSU baseball secured a sweep against Oklahoma with a 3-2 win to close out their series.

LSU scored two in the second inning off an error, and Derek Curiel's RBI double in the fourth inning scored what would end up being the game-winning run.

The Tigers play at Nicholls 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8.