LSU baseball climbs the polls after series victory over Tennessee

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is creeping back towards the top of the polls after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers in a rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers are now ranked No. 2 in all three major polls: Baseball America, D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

Last week, the Tigers ranked as high as No. 3, but they also ranked as low as No. 7 across the trio of polls.

LSU mounted a comeback on Friday night against the Volunteers after trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Ultimately, Tiger 1B Jared Jones launched a homer 452 feet to dead center field to give LSU a 6-3 victory in Game 1 of the series.

After falling 9-3 in Game 2, the Tigers' bats came alive on Sunday to propel LSU to a 12-2 run-rule victory and series win over Tennessee.

The Tigers will now face the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at home on Tuesday before traveling to Texas A&M this weekend.