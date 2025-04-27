LSU baseball falls to Tennessee in game two of series

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball dropped game two to Tennessee Saturday night in an intense SEC matchup.

LSU fell behind after Tennessee took a 3-0 lead. However, back-to-back home runs from Steven Milam and Michael Braswell would make it a one-run game.

In the top of the eighth though, Tennessee would blow the game open, scoring six runs in the frame.

LSU tried to light the spark with a pinch-hit home run from John Pearson. However, the momentum didn't carry through the final innings.

Starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson threw 5.2 innings and allowed 6 hits, 2 runs, 4 walks and 8 strikeouts.

LSU and Tennessee will play in the rubber match on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.