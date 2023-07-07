91°
LSU band director Kelvin Jones is resigning, university says
LSU's band director announced Friday he was stepping away from the program citing "personal matters."
The university confirmed in a social media post that Dr. Kelvin Jones resigned from his role as Director of the Golden Band from Tigerland. He's been with the marching band for 10 years.
"Due to personal matters, I have decided to step away from the position of Assistant Director of Bands / Director of Tiger Band at LSU," Jones said. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the band staff spanning a decade from being a graduate assistant to leading one of the best marching bands in the nation."
This is a developing story.
