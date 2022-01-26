47°
LSU Athletics loses over $10.5M in 2021 despite football program generating over $37M
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Athletic Department lost more than $10 million in 2021 despite the football program bringing in over $37 million, according to a new report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.
"The university’s Statement of Revenues and Expenses showed the athletic department’s total revenues were $121,893,544 in fiscal year 2021 compared to total expenses of $132,515,453, resulting in a deficit of $10,621,909. The football program generated $37,409,734 in revenue and, after expenses of $30,822,136, netted $6,587,598."
