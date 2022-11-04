LSU asking fans to carpool for Bama game, fears morning storms could impact parking

BATON ROUGE - LSU is asking that fans try carpooling to Saturday night's game, fearing that morning rain and other events downtown could affect traffic on game day.

The LSU Athletics department put out the following announcement Friday evening.



-Car pool as much as possible. With rain in area on Saturday, some grass lots could be impacted

-Carpooling helps alleviate traffic and also cuts down on the number of cars parking on campus, especially grass lots, which could be impacted due to rain

-Arrive as early as possible to campus

*This too helps with traffic throughout the day

-Please hang parking permits from rear view mirror

*This helps speed up the process when arriving at your lot

-13th Gate is still taking place downtown, which could impact postgame traffic

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium.