LSU, Arkansas to face off at 11:45 a.m. during 2025's Battle of the Boot on Nov. 15

BATON ROUGE — LSU is kicking off at 11:45 a.m. against Arkansas for 2025's Battle of the Boot.

The Tigers will face the Razorbacks on Saturday, Nov. 15, in Tiger Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Before the Battle of the Boot, LSU's interim head coach Frank Wilson faces Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 8 in his first game leading the Tigers. That game will be broadcast on WBRZ.