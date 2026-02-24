64°
Clinton man indicted for first-degree rape, accused of sexually abusing two children

2 hours 35 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, February 24 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON - A Clinton man accused of sexually abusing two children was indicted for rape by a grand jury.

Rinaldo Robinson, known as "Rah Rah," was arrested at the beginning of February for two counts of first-degree rape.

District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla says while there are two victims, Robinson was only formally charged with one count. 

According to information from the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, a criminal complaint was made to the Clinton Police Department at the end of December. The sheriff's office took over the investigation due to a possible conflict of interest. EFPSO said deputies identified two children as victims. 

D'Aquilla says Robinson will be formally charged soon, and then the trial process will start. 

While first-degree rape can be punishable by death, D'Aquilla says that is off the table for his office due to Rinaldo having no criminal history. 

