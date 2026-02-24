64°
Part-time Pointe Coupee Parish deputy put on admin leave during State Police investigation
NEW ROADS - A part-time Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy was suspended during a State Police investigation.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit has been looking into Deputy Aaron Edwards, who also works as a firefighter in Pointe Coupee Parish and Baton Rouge.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said that Edwards will be on administrative leave until the end of the investigation.
This is a developing story.
