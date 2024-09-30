LSU and Ole Miss set for a Saturday night kickoff on WBRZ

BATON ROUGE — The kickoff time has been set for LSU football's matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Oct. 12. The SEC battle will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Death Valley and will air on WBRZ.

The Tigers are 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in SEC Play, while the Rebels are 4-1 with an 0-1 record in conference play. LSU is coming off a 42-10 win against the South Alabama Jaguars. Ole Miss lost its first game of the season last Saturday as they fell 20-17 against the Kentucky Wildcats at home.

LSU is ranked No. 13 in the latest AP poll and Ole Miss is ranked No. 12.

The Tigers have two weeks to prepare for this SEC clash with an open date on Saturday, Oct. 5, while the Rebels play the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road the same day.

LSU lost to Ole Miss last season 55-49 after a shootout in Oxford, Miss.

LSU will also celebrate 100 years of Tiger Stadium during the game against Ole Miss.