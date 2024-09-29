89°
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday.
After LSU's 42-10 win against South Alabama on Saturday, they are now ranked No. 13.
See the full list below.
- Alabama
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Miami (FL)
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Louisville
- Indiana
- Illinois
- UNLV
LSU will play Ole Miss next Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
