LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

56 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, September 29 2024 Sep 29, 2024 September 29, 2024 1:23 PM September 29, 2024 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday.

After LSU's 42-10 win against South Alabama on Saturday, they are now ranked No. 13.

See the full list below.

  1. Alabama
  2. Texas
  3. Ohio State
  4. Tennessee
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Penn State
  8. Miami (FL)
  9. Missouri
  10. Michigan
  11. USC
  12. Ole Miss
  13. LSU
  14. Notre Dame 
  15. Clemson
  16. Iowa State
  17. BYU
  18. Utah
  19. Oklahoma
  20. Kansas State
  21. Boise State
  22. Louisville
  23. Indiana 
  24. Illinois
  25. UNLV

LSU will play Ole Miss next Saturday at Tiger Stadium. 

