HALFTIME: LSU leads South Alabama 35-3

BATON ROUGE - LSU leads the South Alabama Jaguars 35-3 after the first half. Tigers’ Head Coach Brian Kelly voiced that his team needed to start fast in the game, and they accomplished that.

It was the “Garrett Nussmeier and Caden Durham Show” in the first half.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier found running back Caden Durham for a 71-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers ahead early.

The next Tiger possession, Durham took the handoff on the first play of the drive for an 86-yard rush and Nussmeier punched it into the endzone for a 1-yard rushing touchdown on the following play.

LSU followed it up with a 79-yard drive that was capped off by another Durham touchdown on an 8-yard rush.

South Alabama got on the board with a 49-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter to cut the lead to 18 points.

Nussmeier responded by leading the Tigers on another scoring drive, and called his number to secure his second rushing touchdown of the night on a five-yard run.

The scoring didn’t stop there for the Tigers as Nussmeier connected with wide receiver Aaron Anderson across the middle of the field for a 23-yard touchdown to extend LSU’s lead to 32 points.

The second half of LSU and South Alabama’s matchup airs on the SEC Network.