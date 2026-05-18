Wanted Greensburg man arrested for allegedly neglecting, abusing dogs with wife

GREENSBURG — After nearly a month on the run, a Greensburg man was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish for allegedly neglecting and abusing 27 dogs with his wife, according to Greensburg Police.

The police department had been looking for Charles Hollins since April 22, when his wife, Candace, was arrested on 27 counts of animal cruelty charges.

Greensburg Police Assistant Chief Lee Carmona said Louisiana State Police troopers on Monday conducted a routine traffic stop on Hollins in Tangipahoa Parish. He was arrested after they discovered his outstanding charges in Greensburg.

Carmona said he will be booked in Tangipahoa Parish and is expected to be transferred to St. Helena Parish on Tuesday.

Greensburg Police said officers rescued more than two dozen dogs from the Hollins' home. Investigators said dogs were scattered across the property, some in a shed. Videos and pictures show dogs in cages with old water and one cooler with what appeared to be a dead bird. The Louisiana Humane Society said one dog had concrete and sticks in her stomach.

"It was deplorable, man. It was horrific. I haven't seen anything like that in my 20-plus years in law enforcement," Carmona said.

The dogs have since been brought to a rehabilitation center in Tennessee to recover.