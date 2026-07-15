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LSU alumna's design selected as commemorative poster for 91st Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival
MORGAN CITY — The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is returning to Morgan City for its 91st year in September, and a local artist just unveiled the poster for this year's festival.
On Tuesday at the Atchafalaya Intracoastal Waterway Shrimp Boil, Genevieve Breckoff-Bullock unveiled her design, which highlights the Labor Day weekend festival celebrating both the shrimping and petrochemical industries.
Breckoff-Bullock, an LSU graduate living in Baton Rouge, previously designed the commemorative posters for the festival in 2021 and 2024. Her design was selected from several other submissions.
The commemorative poster will be available for purchase through the Festival Office leading up and during the festival, which runs from Sept. 3 through Sept. 7.
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