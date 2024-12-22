LSP: Ponchatoula man killed in altercation with Tangipahoa Parish deputy

42°
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - A man from Ponchatoula was killed by a Tangipahoa Parish deputy Saturday night, State Police said. 

LSP said 48-year-old Timothy Douglas led a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputy on a chase around 11:15 p.m. while driving a stolen car. Troopers said the chase ended at an apartment complex off South Baptist Road in Hammond, where Douglas jumped out and started running. 

State Police said the deputy tased Douglas and tried to take him into custody when "a physical altercation ensued" and Douglas was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died. 

No information about the deputy has been released. 

