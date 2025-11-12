LSP: One person injured in Tickfaw deputy-involved shooting, State Police investigating

TICKFAW - One person was injured in a shooting on Waltrip Lane involving a Tangipahoa Parish, troopers said.

LSP said that one person was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment; no deputies were harmed during the incident. Troopers were requested to investigate by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office around 6:40 p.m.

State Police did not immediately provide information on how the shooting happened or what led to it. Troopers say there is still an active investigation and the scene is being processed.