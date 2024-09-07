LSP: Lafayette officer shoots, kills 27-year-old while investigating burglary

LAFAYETTE - A 27-year-old was shot and killed by a Lafayette Police officer while law enforcement was investigating a burglary complaint.

Louisiana State Police said an officer were called to Sybil Drive around 3 a.m. for a burglary. Troopers said the officer found a suspect vehicle and as they were walking toward it, the car moved forward. The officer shot the driver, 27-year-old Rigoberto Sanchez of Lafayette. He died at the scene.

Troopers said investigators are still trying to determine if Sanchez was attempting to run the officer over or if he was trying to evade law enforcement and leave.

Troopers said the officer suffered minor injuries, but it was not clear how they got hurt. The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the burglary and LSP is handling the shooting.

No more information was immediately available.