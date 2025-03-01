81°
LSP issued silver alert for an New Orleans man with medical condition
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities in New Orleans are looking for an 80-year-old man who was reported missing from his home on Saturday morning.
Police said that Johnnie Crutchfield went missing from his home on Bonita Drive around 8:15 a.m. He is traveling in an unknown direction on foot, police said.
Crutchfield is described as a 5"10 black male who weighs about 180 pounds.
Police also said that Crutchfield suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and khaki pants.
Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or contact NOPD at 504-658-6602.
