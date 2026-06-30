LSP: Franklin man thrown from pickup truck in Iberia Parish crash dies in hospital; driver arrested

NEW IBERIA — Over the weekend, a fatal crash along La. 320 in Iberia Parish left a Franklin man dead.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of La. 86 on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.

Troopers said that a truck was traveling through the roundabout on La. 320 and La. 86 when the truck overturned, ejecting 24-year-old Marteilan Mitchell, a passenger, from the truck. The driver of the truck then drove away.

Shortly after, Mitchell was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The next day, state police learned he died in the hospital.

The driver of the car, Mason Couvillier of Jeanerette, was arrested on felony hit-and-run, reckless operation, open container and no seatbelt charges.