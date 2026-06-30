78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSP: Franklin man thrown from pickup truck in Iberia Parish crash dies in hospital; driver arrested

1 hour 31 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, June 30 2026 Jun 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 5:54 AM June 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW IBERIA — Over the weekend, a fatal crash along La. 320 in Iberia Parish left a Franklin man dead. 

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of La. 86 on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. 

Troopers said that a truck was traveling through the roundabout on La. 320 and La. 86 when the truck overturned, ejecting 24-year-old Marteilan Mitchell, a passenger, from the truck. The driver of the truck then drove away. 

Shortly after, Mitchell was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The next day, state police learned he died in the hospital.

The driver of the car, Mason Couvillier of Jeanerette, was arrested on felony hit-and-run, reckless operation, open container and no seatbelt charges. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days