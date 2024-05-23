LPSO deputy honored for actions during May 2023 shootout at Denham Springs shopping center

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club honored a deputy for his actions to end a May 2023 shootout after another officer was shot.

LPSO Deputy Dakota Naquin was honored due to him ending a shootout that resulted in the death of Cpl. Shawn Kelly. Kelly responded to a disturbance at a shopping center on May 11, 2023, where a man reportedly started shooting when police arrived, and officers returned fire. Kelly was shot multiple times during the confrontation and later died after being critically injured.

Naquin was driving near the suspect's vehicle when the suspect, 30-year-old Justin Roberts, allegedly turned his vehicle sideways across a two-lane road, exited with an AR-15 rife, took cover behind his vehicle, and raised it towards Deputy Naquin. Naquin called in the suspect's vehicle, exited his vehicle, and shot Roberts, who later died from his injuries.

"Deputy Naquin’s action under unexpected and surprise circumstances exhibit the high level of skill and mental preparation it takes to be a professional law enforcement officer," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. "He showed extraordinary bravery and demonstrated a degree of selflessness, personal courage and devotion to duty while facing the threat of death or serious injury.