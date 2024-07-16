93°
LPSO declares 'crack is back' after drug raid yields crack, cocaine, meth

2 hours 16 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, July 16 2024 Jul 16, 2024 July 16, 2024 10:51 AM July 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish deputies declared "crack is back" after arresting a 66-year-old man on crack, cocaine and methamphetamine distribution charges.

Ronald Carter, also known as "Beef Steak," was arrested Monday on distribution charges after a raid yielded multiple drugs and paraphernalia. 

After conducting a search warrant, deputies seized 134.5 grams of crack cocaine, 30.2 grams of powder cocaine, 26.1 grams of methamphetamine and 108.5 grams of marijuana, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Carter is currently being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

