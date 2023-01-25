47°
Lowery Elementary school informed parents adult used 'inappropriate word' near students Wednesday

58 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, January 25 2023 Jan 25, 2023 January 25, 2023 6:31 PM January 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DONALDSONVILLE - Parents of students at Lowery Elementary were notified Wednesday afternoon that an adult at the school used an "inappropriate word" that may have been overheard by students. 

The following statement was sent to families: 

Today, an adult used an inappropriate word that may have been overheard by some of our students. I want you to know that this does not reflect the values or culture of our school, and we have taken appropriate action to ensure it does not happen again.

Transparency and honest communication are important aspects of building trust, and I want you to feel comfortable reaching out to me if you ever have questions or concerns about activities that take place on our campus.

Together, we can Lead, Overcome, Educate, and Serve our Lions.

WBRZ has asked an Ascension Parish Schools spokesperson for the specifics about the incident—what word was used and what action the school is taking— but the school system has not responded. 

School board member Robin Delaney, whose district includes Lowery Elementary, told WBRZ she had no comment about what happened at the school. 

This is a developing story. 

