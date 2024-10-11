Loved ones reflect on EBR Schools employee after body found, suspect arrested

BATON ROUGE - Loved ones reflected on the life of Marcus Spears, an East Baton Rouge Parish School System employee whose body was found off Alexander Avenue Wednesday.

Marcus was an employee in the East Baton Rouge School System for 25 years. He was a special education facilitator who worked at both Woodlawn High School and Shenandoah Elementary.

His loved ones say he was the kind of person to give you the shirt of his back.

"He was a fun-loving guy, you know? He was always cool and level-headed. You know he was a joy to be around, and if you needed it, if he had it or had access to it, you had it," longtime friend Michael McClanahan said.

According to his friends and family, one of Spears' greatest passions was being there for his students.

"During school time, when he was in the classroom, families... you know.. kids would need uniforms and tennis shoes and school supplies. Marcus would go in his pocket all the time and give those supplies," McClanahan said.

WBRZ also spoke to Marcus' brother Jermaine. He told WBRZ that he and his family would be sending a statement on the loss of a beloved family member.

Police arrested Jaymie Thomas, 19, for second-degree murder as a result of Spears' death.