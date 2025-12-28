79°
Louisiana State Police reveal details about fatal crash in Zachary
ZACHARY - The Louisiana State Police revealed information about a fatal crash that took place around 7 p.m. in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday.
According to investigators, 68-year-old Leon McKneely of Zachary was killed when a Ford Fusion traveling northbound on La. 67 near Wilmore Drive allegedly struck McKneely, who was walking in the center of the northbound lane.
McKneely was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver was uninjured.
