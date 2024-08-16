Louisiana students stuck in D.C.

With up to three feet of snow and tropical storm force wind, a historic nor’easter is raging up the East Coast, and it’s packing a little bit of a kick. A Cajun kick that is. That’s because in the middle of it all, there’s a group of South Louisianians. This is a first for these U.S. history students from E.C. White Catholic High School in Thibodaux, La. WBRZ talked to them by Skype this afternoon, because parents called us, somewhat concerned since their kids are snowed in.

“Our original flight was Saturday, that got moved to Friday, then the Friday one's got cancelled, so we're kinda stuck here,” one of the students said.

There could be worse places to be stuck. These teenagers are used to preparing for rough weather in south Louisiana, but nothing like this.

“All of the stores were starting to close already. We'd go in, and they'd say ‘Oh we're closed, you'll have to leave’," they explained.

They’re experiencing the same system that brought us severe weather yesterday. As the storm moves up the East Coast, Atlantic moisture moving over very cold land has D.C. smack in the middle of a blizzard warning. That's bad news for transportation, but great news for this crew, even though their parents area bit worried.

“My entire family has called me separately, every day and they're all worried and I'm like ‘I’m fine’.”

They’ve stocked up thanks to local “blizzard sales.” They’re bundled and enjoying the snow, even though there’s one thing missing.

“Send gumbo!” they all exclaimed. They certainly miss their Louisiana food.