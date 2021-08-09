81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana students return to campuses as first week of school begins

4 hours 48 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, August 09 2021 Aug 9, 2021 August 09, 2021 4:23 AM August 09, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

The week of August 9 marks an exciting time for K-12 students across south Louisiana as they take on the first day of a new school year. 

On Monday, educators in Pointe Coupee Parish, both Feliciana Parishes, Baker, and Zachary Community Schools began the week by welcoming students back to class after summer vacation.

In the early morning hours, crowds of students are making their way back to campus carrying brand new notebooks and wearing backpacks that have yet to be broken in.

The first thing an onlooker would note, however, is that the majority of these students are also wearing protective masks. 

Amid the exciting rush of the first day of class, the masks are a somber reminder of the lengthy trek that led to this first day back. The state joined the global community in dealing with the devastating impact of a viral pandemic that took over 11,000 lives in Louisiana.

The face coverings serve as a protection and a visual cue that the journey isn't quite over yet. 

Trending News

Still, excitement and anticipation are the underlying emotions among students, thanks to the leadership of education officials who continue to demonstrate that local schools are up to the challenge posed by the COVID-19 health crisis.

They reassure parents, students, and staff by implementing safety measures to ensure the safety of everyone on campus. 

Measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing are just two of a host of updated COVID-safety regulations that some schools have applied.

So, despite the challenge of adjusting to COVID-related safety regulations, the first day of school is still a happy time for many students and their families. 

Along those lines, parents of K-12 students in the WBRZ viewing area are using the hashtag #Back2SchoolWBRZ to share first day of school pictures, videos, and memorable 'back to school' moments.

 

As the week continues, parents in other school districts across south Louisiana will continue to relate first-day memories. 

A list of return-to-school dates for various Parishes in the WBRZ viewing area can be found below:

Ascension Parish

First Day of School: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Website: Ascension Public Schools  

East Baton Rouge Parish

First Day of School: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Website: http://www.ebrschools.org 

East Feliciana Parish

First Day of School: Monday, August 9, 2021

Website: www.efschools.net    

Livingston Parish

First Day of School: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Website: http://www.lpsb.org 

Pointe Coupee Parish

First Day of School: Monday, August 9, 2021

Website: www.pcpsb.net

Tangipahoa Parish

First Day of School: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Website: www.tangischools.org   

West Baton Rouge Parish

First Day of School: Monday, August 9- Tuesday, August 10, 2021 (Half-day, soft opening)

First Full Day For All Students: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 

Website: http://www.wbrschools.net 

West Feliciana Parish

First Day of School: Monday, August 9, 2021 

Website: http://www.wfpsb.org 

Zachary Community Schools

First Day of School: Monday, August 9, 2021

Website: www.zacharyschools.org

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days