72°
Latest Weather Blog
Derrick Groves, inmate who escaped NOLA jail, sentenced to life in prison after double homicide conviction
NEW ORLEANS — Derrick Groves, one of ten inmates who escaped the Orleans Parish Justice Center in May, has been sentenced to two life sentences after he was convicted of a 2018 Mardi Gras double homicide, WWL reported Friday.
Groves was captured on Oct. 8 in Atlanta following his several months on the run following his escape from the parish jail.
He was convicted later that month on second-degree murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting that killed two men and injured two others during Mardi Gras in 2018.
Groves still faces separate charges related to his escape, WWL reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Your Town Denham Springs - Get 2 Moving: Spectrum Fitness and...
-
Jambalaya fundraiser being held for St. George firefighter battling cancer
-
The man accused of killing Charlie Kirk appears in court for 1st...
-
One of Louisiana's top Republican officials raises concerns about federal immigration crackdown
-
House Republicans elect Landry-backed lawmaker to serve as majority leader in 2026...
Sports Video
-
LSU, Nike extend partnership through 2036, with Tigers joining new Nike NIL...
-
LSU board OKs previously announced deals with football coaches after regime change
-
Michigan fires Sherrone Moore with cause, cites 'inappropriate relationship' with staff member
-
Southern women's basketball reels of back-to-back power conference wins
-
LSU amends deal with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.